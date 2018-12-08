Hibs will face Hamilton Accies without three key players

Hibs are set to be without captain David Gray and two of his deputies, Paul Hanlon and Marvin Bartley, for today’s trip to Hamilton Accies.

Gray continues to be troubled by the muscle injury that has kept him out for the past two months, while Hanlon, despite returning to the team for the recent matches against Dundee and Kilmarnock, is still being bothered by the calcification in his leg that caused him to miss six matches in succession previously.

Bartley suffered a hamstring injury against St Mirren on Wednesday while captaining the team in the absence of Gray and Hanlon and the midfielder is unlikely to be available for the trip to Lanarkshire. Hibs hope to the have the influential trio back for next weekend’s showdown with Celtic at Easter Road.

“Hanlon’s not right, but it’s not long term, maybe next week, same with Gray,” said assistant manager Garry Parker. “I think Marvin will struggle with a hamstring. It’s not as bad as we first thought, but he’s not available for Hamilton.”

Efe Ambrose and Mark Milligan are the leading candidates to captain Hibs this afternoon.