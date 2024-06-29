Hibs win Edinburgh derby with a difference as Gray makes winning start

Chris Cadden (left) celebrates scoring the opener with Harry McKirdy and Luke Amos. | SNS Group

Goals aplenty as two makeshift XIs flatten City

New Hibs boss David Gray made a winning start to his managerial career as he guided two contrasting teams – each given 45 minutes to impress - to a comfortable win over Edinburgh City at Meadowbank. In a glorified training exercise that was all about building match fitness after a solid week of training, Gray will head to Holland with his team on Monday morning armed with plenty of insight into an already-familiar squad.

Goals from Chris Cadden, Dylan Levitt and Harry McKirdy – with a 30-yard screamer – put Hibs 3-0 up at half-time. Gray then changed his entire XI at the break, before watching Reuben McAllister and Josh Campbell seal a comfortable 5-0 win.

With international players only just back from their extra week off, there was always going to be a makeshift look to the starting XI for the ‘other’ Edinburgh derby. The fact that Josef Bursik was the only new signing to make the match-day squad was a reminder of just how early Hibs are in their pre-season.

In a team that included Riley Harbottle, Nohan Kenneh and Harry McKirdy, plus a handful of youngsters, the scoring was opened by a familiar face. Playing in a slightly tweaked position.

Pushed up on the right wing, Cadden found himself in the box at the perfect moment to latch on to a Levitt ball over the top, taking advantage of confusion in the defence to finish beyond City goalie Mark Weir. With less than a quarter of an hour gone, Hibs were in total control.

They doubled their lead with 23 minutes on the clock, Levitt bagging a goal to go with his assist when Dylan Vente unselfishly cut the ball across for a side-foot finish from the midfielder. City, finally granted their SFA Bronze Licence before kick-off, were unable to cope with even a second/third string Hibs.

The visitors made it 3-0 just before the half-hour mark, making the bold decision to hit a bouncing ball first-time from 30 yards out – and seeing it pay off as the ball arced over the keeper and into the back of the net. Underlining the real value of this game, the entire starting XI then did sprints before heading to the gym for a workout.