The Easter Road side was nominated by local MP Tommy Sheppard for their efforts and won the ‘Sports Green Hero’ gong at the Green Hearts Hero Awards ceremony in London earlier this month. The event was aimed at recognising and celebrating the businesses, communities, individuals, and unsung heroes making an extraordinary effort to be more environmentally friendly.

The introduction of solar panels at the club’s Ormiston training complex and the stadium and efforts to reduce the overall carbon footprint and make use of renewable energy contributed to Hibs’ success, as did the use of matchday clothing made from recycled materials, meat-free catering options for supporters, and a move to using electric vehicles.

Hibs style themselves as the ‘Greenest Club in Scotland’, and have made a number of changes in a bid to be kinder to the planet. They have also been working closely with club partner Environmental Waste Controls (EWC) in a bid to improve waste and recycling efforts.

The club’s Head of Commercial Murray Milligen said: “We are honoured to receive the ‘Sports Green Hero Award’. It’s great to see some recognition for the club’s continued efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. I’d like to thank MP Tommy Sheppard for putting Hibs forward for the award and recognising the good work that has been done to date. The club has a responsibility to champion sustainability and I’m sure we can continue to lead the way in Scotland and educate our community and wider audience on the importance of these environmental issues.

“I would particularly like to thank our friends at Environmental Waste Controls (EWC) who have played a big part in helping us manage our waste and recycling efforts much more effectively, as well as identifying other areas where the club can become more sustainable."

