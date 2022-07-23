Hibs win Foyle Cup after nail-biting penalty shoot-out victory over Stockport

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Easter Road under-15 side, coached by James McDonaugh and Tony Begg, progressed through the group qualifiers on goal difference following games against Oxford United, Cookstown, and Lagan Harps before defeating Dunfermline Athletic in the quarter-finals and Willow Park in the semis.

The wee Hibees then faced Stockport Dynamoes in the final and defeated them on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The Capital club needed a late penalty from Rory Whittaker to salvage a point in the first game following a ding-dong match with Oxford. Hibs took the lead through Joseph McGrath’s header from Jamie McMurdo’s corner after the U’s had missed a penalty, but the English side scored twice in quick succession late on to turn the game on its head. Dean Cleland was then fouled in the box, with Whittaker converting the spot-kick to earn a point.

Hibs posted a 6-1 victory over Cookstown and a comprehensive win against Lagan Harps with Cleland, McGrath, and Whittaker among the goals along with Josh Landers, Andrew Logan, and Flynn McCafferty.

The quarter-final was an all-Scottish affair and Dunfermline scored either side of half-time to take a 2-0 lead, but Landers reduced the deficit and another Whittaker penalty following a foul on Cleland hauled Hibs level with two minutes remaining before Cleland snatched the winner at the death.

In the last four Hibs met Willow Park of Athlone and goals from Cleland, Landers, McMurdo, and Whittaker gave the Edinburgh side a commanding lead before the Irish outfit scored a late consolation.

The final paired Hibs with Stockport Dynamoes and Landers put them in front until the midway point. Stockport scored twice early in the second half but McGrath got on the end of Whittaker’s corner with six minutes to play to level the tie and raise the prospect of penalties.

The victorious Hibs U15 team following their Foyle Cup success

With no further scoring a shoot-out was needed to determine the winners. Stockport hit the bar with their first penalty, with Whittaker converting the first for Hibs.

Stockport found the net their second and McCafferty did likewise for the Hibees. Goalkeeper Ryan Mallon then saved Stockport’s third and Landers converted to make it 3-1 to the Capital club.

The English side scored with their fourth attempt but Logan made no mistake with the deciding penalty to secure a 4-2 victory for Hibs.

Bruce, Landers, McGrath, and Whittaker were also part of the under-17 squad that travelled to France in June to take part in the Marcel Le Mignot tournament in Gonfreville-l’Orcher in the Normandy region, while Landers has already been involved with and scored for the under-18 team last season at the age of 14 and was on the scoresheet again in the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United last week.