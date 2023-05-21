The Edinburgh side announced that Gibson would take charge of the Hibees for the last time on Sunday as they ended the season on a high. A goal from Liana Hinds combined with an OG from Partick player Claire Docherty ensured that the manager had one final win to end his three spell in charge.

“I’m delighted,” Gibson told the Edinburgh Evening News. “I know people will say it is about me today but I’m not the only one leaving, there are players moving on, just like the end of any season. I’m just delighted for the club as a whole to get three points, finish on a high and now to go and enjoy the break now for everyone. I always in my three years tried to not make it about me, I don’t think I ever have and today was no different. I just wanted it to be seen as a normal game, a game that we needed to win and thankfully we went and did that. At the end it was emotional, I can’t thank the fans enough for the way they have supported me and the way they showed that at the end. It was an emotional one at the end but during the game, I am just delighted to get the result.”

Hinds got the opener for the visitors 16 minutes in. As the ball came into the box, Lia Tweedie saw her shot saved but Hinds was on her toes to smash the rebound into the roof of the net. 10 minutes later, Partick levelled the game seemingly out of nowhere. Cara Henderson managed to wrap her foot around the ball from a throw in and hooked it into the bottom corner. The visitors finished the half strong and were unlucky not to go ahead. Michaela McAlonie had an effort well saved while Tweedie’s header clipped the bar as the teams went into halftime level.

It was a final day delight for Dean Gibson. Credit: Colin Poultney

It took Hibs just 20 seconds to take the lead in the second half. Brooke Nunn whipped a ball into the box and it was deflected in by Partick player Docherty. The hosts pushed for an equaliser and almost got it five minutes later as Henderson hit the post. Tweedie went close to giving the visitors a two goal cushion as her effort was tipped wide. Eilidh Adams was next to go close with a couple of efforts before striking the front of the post. The hosts put pressure on at the end but Hibs managed to see it through for a win on the final day of the season.