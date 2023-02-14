Malek Zaid netted the only goal inside the first half for Steve Kean’s side. They should have added to that advantage when Josh O’Connor was granted the chance from the penalty spot after being fouled by the goalkeeper but the young attacker couldn’t convert.

The defence, led by development player and mentor Darren McGregor, held strong to preserve the three points. It was their first match since October in the competition and preserves an unbeaten record which stretches to three games.

It was a welcomed win for many of the young Hibees who featured in last week’s heartbreaking, though courageous, 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Uefa Youth League.

Steve Kean's side defeated Dundee at the Hibs Training Centre. Picture: SNS

The starting XI had to be altered with Oscar MacIntyre suspended and Jacob MacIntyre, Rudi Molotnikov and Owen Hastie away on international duty with the Scotland U17s.

Hibs Starting XI: Johnson, McCulloch, Khan, McGregor, Blaney, Megwa, Delferrière, McAllister, Zaid, Laidlaw, O'Connor.

