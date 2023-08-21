The winger was one of many faces to join the Edinburgh club in the summer as she made the journey down the M1 from Celtic. At only 18 years of age, Ferguson has bags of potential that manager Grant Scott will be hoping to unlock throughout the course of the season.

Last season, the winger spent much of the campaign on loan to Partick Thistle where she helped the side finish in the top six as she scored five and assisted eight in a memorable campaign. Such form saw her called up to the Scotland Under 19s side for the first time last April where she made her debut against Liechtenstein in the Euro qualifiers. In a team with Eilidh Adams and Mya Christie, Ferguson unbelievably scored five goals in the game as Scotland came out 7-0 winners.

“I probably could have scored more in that game as well,” she said looking back on the game. “Scoring five was enough it was great. I knew Eilidh [Adams] and Mya [Christie] and I have known Tegan [Bowie] since I was young after being at Celtic through the regional squads and that. Knowing her as well coming into the club was also really good.”

Ferguson was one of Scott’s first signings at the club, joining the club in mid-June. Now, after spending the last two months in the capital she has had time to settle into her new squad and manager. However, this process clearly didn’t take too long for the 18-year-old as she insists that it feels like she has been at the club for ages.

“Scott is someone that I actually hadn’t met before but I heard a lot of good things,” she added. “Some of the girls who were at Celtic came from Hibs and work under him while others were with him in his last spell here. It's honestly been really good so far and I have really enjoyed working under him.

“It feels like I’ve been here forever. It’s really good, I feel like I have had a good start as well, the girls have been great as well as all of the coaching team as well. I’ve loved it so far.”

So far under Scott, Ferguson has been deployed as both a winger and a number 10 throughout preseason and the opening games of the SWPL season. As the new campaign continues to gather pace, the 18-year-old is hopeful that she will be able to push her club to new heights and improve upon her goal contribution numbers from last season.