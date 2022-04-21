Hibs without seven players for St Mirren trip as interim boss David Gray plots return to winning ways

Coincidentally the 33-year-old’s first match of his previous temporary spell leading the Easter Road side was away to the Buddies, with a late Joe Shaughnessy goal cancelling out Josh Campbell’s opener as the teams shared the points back in December.

Gray will be backed up by loans manager Eddie May and goalkeeping coach Jon Busch in the SMiSA Stadium dugout with hopes Hibs can start their final five games of the campaign with a victory.

The interim boss will be without influential defender Ryan Porteous, who is serving the third of a four-match ban in league games, while fellow defender Darren McGregor also misses out through injury.

Long-term absentees Kyle Magennis, formerly of St Mirren, and Kevin Nisbet remain sidelined while Christian Doidge and Drey Wright will also sit out this fixture.

Demi Mitchell has made a return to light training but is still working his way back to full fitness.

Defensive pair Rocky Bushiri and Josh Doig both suffered injuries in the lead-up to the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Hearts last weekend and were unused substitutes at Hampden, and the duo will be assessed ahead of the trip to Paisley.

Ex-Buddie Paul McGinn made a surprise return to the Hibs starting line-up at the national stadium and with so many defensive doubts, looks set to keep his place in the backline.

