Hibs Women announce seven departures as Manchester United defender linked with move

Four first-team regulars will be moving on along with three youngsters amid a summer of change at Hibs.

Midfielder Colette Cavanagh, American striker Alexa Coyle, Scotland international defender Amy Muir, and goalkeeper Emily Mutch are all leaving the club along with Girls Academy graduates Eve Donald and Ria McCafferty, and midfielder Lucy Ronald. The latter trio all spent time on loan last season with Donald and Ronald helping Glasgow Women win promotion to SWPL1 and McCafferty spending the first half of the campaign with Boroughmuir Thistle.

Goalkeeper Gabby English has retired from the game and attacking midfielder Amy Gallacher has already joined Celtic, while Muir is set to join Glasgow City.

There have been seven incomings so far this summer with Cypriot pair Krystyna Freda and Eleni Giannou joining Norwegian goalkeeper Benne Håland, Trinidadian utility player Liana Hinds, former Bristol City midfielder Ava Kuyken, Swedish striker Nor Mustafa, and American forward Crystal Thomas all agreeing terms.

New deals have been handed out to Academy graduate Eilidh Adams, defensive duo Leah Eddie and Shannon Leishman; midfielders Rosie Livingstone, Micky McAlonie, and Shannon McGregor; captain Joelle Murray, and Ellis Notley, with further signings expected.

One player who has been linked with a move to Scotland is highly-rated centre-back Poppy Lawson, who captained Manchester United’s under-21s to a league and cup double last season and has featured for England youth teams.

Addressing the departures, Gibson said: “I want to thank every player for their efforts at Hibs before and during my time as manager. Players move on for various reasons, but each and every one goes with our best wishes.

Alexa Coyle, left, and Emily Mutch are among those departing the club. Picture: Hibernian Women

“The departures are ones we planned and prepared for and we have added a good few players to the group as well.

"We are extremely excited with the squad we have put together. It feels like the start of a new era and one I’m sure will be a rollercoaster, but we fully expect a successful period with an extremely talented and hard-working squad. We aren’t done either – keep your eyes peeled.”

Colette Cavanagh is on her way out of Hibs Women. Picture: Gavin Hill

Ria McCafferty, left, and Amy Muir have left Hibs. Picture: Craig Doyle / Hibernian Women