Hibs Women auction off special Ukraine shirts worn against Hearts to raise money for Dnipro Kids appeal

The one-off shirts worn by Hibs Women in their 4-1 victory over Hearts

For the SWPL1 Edinburgh derby clash, the Capital club wore a one-off yellow and blue kit to demonstrate their support for the people of Ukraine.

The two teams stood together and displayed a Ukrainian flag before kick-off in a show of solidarity.

Hibs are now auctioning off the shirts worn to help raise funds for the Dnipro Kids appeal. The charity has been working tirelessly to help evacuate a number of children from orphanages to Poland, the UK, and eventually on to Scotland.

Shirts from goalkeeper Gabby English and goalscorer Eilidh Adams are already up for auction, with current bids approaching £300.

The club will be putting other shirts up for auction with the kits worn by Alexa Coyle, Amy Gallacher, Joelle Murray, and Siobhan Hunter among those being released over the coming week.

Hibs are also raffling off the shirts worn by Rosie Livingstone, Ria McCafferty, Kirsty Morrison, Emily Mutch, and Jenna Penman.

Manager Dean Gibson said: “We are more than happy to be showing our support to Ukraine. It’s only a small gesture but when loads of small gestures happen all over the world, they turn into something big.

"It’s important the whole world shows that we are standing with the people of Ukraine during a horrendous time. Some things are bigger than football.”

A JustGiving page has been set up here with fans of all clubs encouraged to donate money to the Dnipro Kids appeal.

