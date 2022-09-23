Hibs Women bolstered by return of duo for trip to Spartans as Lucy Parry targets points in Pilton

Head coach Dean Gibson confirmed on Friday that Ellis Notley would sit out the game in north Edinburgh but he would have Freda and Thomas available.

"Crystal is back but probably can’t commit to 90 minutes at the moment, but she’s a good option to have. That’s nearly everyone, so we’re ready to go,” he said.

Gibson is keen for Hibs to take the good points from their 4-0 defeat by Glasgow City last midweek and build on them against Spartans.

"We’re a competitive side, but we must be more determined in terms of picking up points now. I think we’ve had a really positive effort by the group this week to prepare us for that,” he continued.

"We need to be more spiteful in the opposition box and more determined to keep a clean sheet. If we start picking up second balls in both boxes, then we’re going to score more goals, and we’re going to concede less.”

Meanwhile, defender Lucy Parry is eager for Hibs to leave Ainslie Park with all three points but knows it will be a stern test against Debbi McCulloch’s side.

“We’re really excited. We know what we’re going for; we’re going for three points.

Lucy Parry is braced for a tough test against Spartans

“It’s going to be a tough game, but we’ve prepared well with a weeks’ worth of training and it’s clear we’re ready.

“We know they’re a tough side, well organised, and they’ll want to get the three points instead of us. We need to be prepared.”

Parry, who joined on a season-long loan from Liverpool in the summer, is settling in nicely to life in the Capital.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. You can really start to see the team we’re building together, we’ve got plenty of goals in us,” she added.

"We’re just looking to keep going forward, getting those three points, and building as a team.

“I try to work on my relationships both on and off the pitch. When you get to know everyone, you can begin to click and play freely.