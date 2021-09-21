Hibs Women head coach Dean Gibson is on the look-out for players who don't see Hibs as an end-goal

The last few years has seen a number of players leaving Hibs Women for clubs in England.

There are more than a handful of former Hibees in the Women's Super League including Kim Little at Arsenal, Chloe Arthur at Aston Villa, Claire Emslie and Lucy Graham at Everton, Caroline Weir at Manchester City, and Manchester United's Kirsty Smith while Willie Kirk and Chris Roberts, current management team at the Toffees, both had spells managing Hibs.

American trio Alexa Coyle, Gabby English and Toni Malone joined Hibs over the summer and Gibson feels these transfers indicate that the club is in a great place to attract high quality players to Scotland to keep the conveyor belt of talent moving.

"Scotland is an exciting league for people to play in, and we know that we’re sort of a stepping-stone to England. I don't think that's really any different to the men's game,” he explained.

"I think the players see Scotland as an opportunity; to come here, showcase their talents, and they’re only up the road from your Manchester Cities, your Chelseas, your Evertons.

"It's a selling point for us and one that we've tried to use to our advantage. We try to bring players over who don't see Hibs as an end goal; they want to progress, and we want to bring players in that have value to us.

"It’s certainly a market that we’ll explore and use to our benefit.”

