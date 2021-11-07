Hibs Women 'capable of better' admits Dean Gibson after Glasgow City loss

HIbs Women head coach Dean Gibson

Second-half goals by Niamh Farrelly and Lauren Davidson added to Priscilla Chinchilla’s 20th-minute opener to hand interim coach Grant Scott victory in his final game in charge.

Gibson said afterwards: “I thought we were really poor; we’ve lost these games before but that wasn’t a team I recognised.

"Normally if we don’t win the game we make it very difficult for the opposition but I thought we made it quite easy.

"The first two goals were poor goals to lose. There was a little bit of luck for the first one but you have to stop the cross from coming in.

"The second was a long free-kick into our box and I feel in those situations it come down to who wants it more and they wanted to score the goal more than we wanted to keep it out of our net.

"It’s quite rare that I feel this way after a game. We might have lost and I’ll feel disappointed but it’s a different feeling today because I didn’t feel there was enough fight about us.”

Despite the defeat, Gibson didn’t feel the scoreline was a fair reflection of the game.

"I don't think Glasgow City were at their best either; I thought both teams were quite scrappy but they’re champions for a reason,” he added.