Hibs Women captain Joelle Murray on why Glasgow City clash can be huge step forward for SWPL

Joelle Murray in action for Hibs Women at the Tony Macaroni Arena

The hotly-anticipated clash takes place at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday November 7 and is being broadcast live on sports video platform Recast.

Both Hibs and Glasgow City have joined forces with Recast this year with fans benefiting from exclusive access to highlights, interviews, and behind-the-scenes content, and Murray believes live streaming such an encounter can be the latest step in taking the women’s game forward and boosting the competitiveness.

“Broadcasting this weekend’s match is one of several positive steps being taken in the game at the moment,” Murray said ahead of the match.

“There are still a lot of different statuses – you've got full time, part time, and still clubs that are amateur – and, for me, the end goal is professionalising the whole league. I think that would enhance the competitiveness.”

Hibs have won three league titles, eight Scottish Cups, and seven SWPL Cups while Glasgow City have 15 league titles, nine Scottish Cups, and six SWPL Cups. Sunday’s meeting in West Lothian is expected to be an enthralling encounter.

City are unbeaten so far this season and currently sit in second place on 20 points while the Capital club are five points back in fourth.

Murray – who celebrates her birthday on Sunday – admits that games against Glasgow are among her favourite fixtures.

“We always look forward to and relish the games against Glasgow City. Historically, they have been extremely close, probably edged by one goal,” she added.

"We are going into it on the front foot, on the back of some good results, and we believe in the quality within the squad, so we, as a collective unit, think we can get something out of the game.”

Murray’s own Recast channel is one of the most popular on the platform, with the Hibs skipper using it to post clips from training, matchdays, and media duties on Hibs TV among other events.

Hailing the emergence of Recast, Murray said “It is fantastic for Hibs to have Recast as a partner of the club. The platform itself is amazing – it allows fans who can't attend on the day to still engage and watch the game.

"For me, it is one of the best signings of our season, giving fans a window into all the hard work that goes on behind the scenes.”

Hibs warmed up for Sunday’s fixture with a 1-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at the FOYS Stadium thanks to Amy Gallacher's first-half goal.

Head coach Dean Gibson said afterwards: “People might look at the scoreline and say Hibs are just scraping by but I think when you look at the stats, and the pressure, and the chances, we're doing more than that.

"I’m proud of them because last season we might not have got that goal and dropped points. I'm proud that they just keep going – and you only need one goal to win a game.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.