Hibs Women hit 10 again to book SWPL Cup quarter final place

Playing in just her second match for Hibs Women, American midfielder Toni Malone scored a double

Americans Michaela McAlonie and Alexa Coyle both grabbed a double and Colette Cavanagh weighed in with a brace of her own in another impressive display from Dean Gibson’s team, who defeated Stirling University 10-0 in the same competition on Sunday.

They needed a draw at North End Park in their third and final Group B match to book a place in the last eight of the competition and were given an early scare when the home side took the lead after just three minutes.

However, the outcome was never in doubt from the moment American striker Coyle headed home Rachael Boyle’s cross to equalise seven minutes later.

It was one-way traffic after that. McAlonie, another summer signing from the States, scored the first of her two goals and then cut one back for Toni Malone to make it 3-1.

Boyle and Siobhan Hunter also headed home to give Hibs a 5-2 lead at the break.

Colette Cavanagh fired home a rocket early in the second half and later smashed home a rebound after missing a penalty.

By then Coyle had already grabbed her brace. Amy Gallacher chipped home the ninth and Hibs hit double figures up in the 75th minute with McAlonie’s second of the night, a neat, back-post volley from Boyle’s cross.

The result means Hibs finished top of Group B with three wins out of three.

Elsewhere, Boroughmuir Thistle bowed out after going down 4-1 to Motherwell to finish pointless and bottom of Group A.

Elsie Macara’s own goal put Motherwell ahead and Chelsie Watson doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Sammy Duncan pulled one back for the Edinburgh side from close range, but Motherwell restored their advantage with another own goal, before Claire Crosbie settled the tie.

Rangers beat Aberdeen 5-2 to win Group A and both book their place in the last eight.