Hibs Women are in talks with five of last season’s first-team squad as Grant Scott continues preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign. The club announced the departure of seven players at the culmination of the previous campaign: Benedicte Haaland, Liana Hinds, Ava Kuyken, Katie Lockwood, Nor Mustafa, and Crystal Thomas, while Lucy Parry returned to parent club Liverpool after a successful loan spell. Four new signing have been completed with Mya Christie joining from Aberdeen; Tegan Bowie and Abbie Ferguson from Celtic, and Katie Fraine from Eskilstuna United in Sweden.

Head coach Dean Gibson stepped down at the end of last season with Scott returning for a second stint at the helm after previously taking the reins between 2018 and 2019. He will be looking to help Hibs mount a greater challenge to the ‘big three’ of Celtic, Glasgow City, and Rangers, as well as closing the gap on Hearts who finished ten points clear in fourth in the SWPL1 table.

A host of players signed new deals with Hibs Women last season, most recently captain and coach Joelle Murray, while Scotland under-19 duo Eilidh Adams and Rosie Livingstone also agreed extended contracts along with midfield pair Micky McAlonie and Rachael Boyle.

It will be a summer of transition for Hibs Women in terms of playing squad, with seven departures and four arrivals - and more expected

The Evening News understands club chiefs are in talks with goalkeepers Dani Kosińska and Ailey Tebbett, versatile defender Shannon Leishman, reliable midfielder Ellis Notley, and up-and-coming forward Kirsty Morrison over contract extensions. Tebbett was sidelined for the majority of last season with a shoulder injury while Kosińska played back-up to Haaland. Leishman and Notley featured regularly throughout the campaign as did Morrison, usually from the bench, until injury curtailed her season as well.