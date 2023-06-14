Hibs Women move quickly to replace departing Haaland as American 'keeper signs on

Hibs Women have moved quickly to replace recently departed goalkeeper Benedicte Haaland – one of seven exits this summer – agreeing a one-year deal with American shot-stopper Katie Fraine subject to international clearance.

The 35-year-old will add experience and leadership to a youthful Hibs squad, having played in the Swedish and Norwegian top flights as well as the Champions League. The American-born Republic of Ireland-eligible ‘keeper has spent most of her career in Scandinavia, starting out on the college circuit with Florida Gators before spells with Tampa Bay Hellenic and Atlanta Beat.

Fraine first moved to Sweden in 2012, signing for Mallbackens IF in the second tier, playing 45 times and helping them win promotion alongside current Glasgow City midfielder Hayley Lauder, before signing for Linköpings and playing a further 40 times as well as helping the Östergötland side to Swedish Cup glory in 2014 and 2015. A spell with Vittsjö GIK, where she shared a dressing room with Scotland national ‘keeper Shannon Lynn, yielded 20 appearances before a move to Norway with Avaldsnes IL, for whom she played 20 times and tasted NM Cupen glory in 2017 as well as finishing second in the Toppserien.

Katie Fraine in action for Växjö DFF in Sweden

The Florida native returned to the Swedish Damallsvenskan with Växjö DFF, making 62 appearances between 2018 and 2021, battling back from more than 365 days on the sidelines with a back injury, and since 2022 has been featuring for Eskilstuna United, where former Hibs forward Nor Mustafa began her career.

Speaking to the club’s website Fraine said: “I’m very excited to be continuing my career with Hibs. I look forward to meeting the team and getting to work. Hibs is a club with high ambitions and even higher standards. I see a lot of potential in the structure of their programming and the level of professionalism that they are bringing to the game."