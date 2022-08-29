Hibs Women put long-term injury blow to one side as they return to winning ways in SWPL1

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Gibson’s side were aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Motherwell and also the shock news that goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett faces between six and eight months on the sidelines are damaging ligaments in her elbow during pre-season.

Gibson explained: “Unfortunately, we have lost Ailey for six to eight months due to an injury. Ailey has already had her operation, and we will support her to get the best Ailey back within the group."

Academy ‘keeper Hannah Marriott has been on the bench in recent weeks but additional back-up has been sourced in Dani Kosińska, who joins after spells with Huddersfield Town, Aston Villa, Stoke City, Loughborough Lightning, and Birmingham City south of the Border while she has also played for AZS Biala Podlaska and Slask Wrocław in her homeland of Poland.

Kosińska was on the bench in Dundee as she experienced her first SWPL match. Gibson added: “Ailey’s injury meant we had to go out and find another goalkeeper.

“It was important we brought someone in capable of challenging to play and not just sit on the bench. Dani provides the perfect competitive edge that the group requires and, more importantly, to keep Benni Haaland on her toes.”

Hibs could have won by a far greater scoreline against last season’s SWPL2 champions, Freda missing a penalty awarded after a foul on Adams and hitting the woodwork either side of her goal following good work and a well-timed cross from debutant Liana Hinds.

Hinds engineered the opener too, winning the ball back from a United throw and playing in Adams who evaded the onrushing Ellie Mitchell to slot home after 24 minutes.

Hibs Women defeated Dundee United 3-1 at Gussie Park on Sunday

Substitute Kirsty Morrison, on for Ava Kuyken on the hour mark, created the third as her pass into the box was finished first time by Adams for her second of the afternoon.

Cassie Cowper’s corner was headed in by Danni McGinley on 73 minutes as United reduced the deficit but Hibs held firm for three points on the road.