Hibs Women put long-term injury blow to one side as they return to winning ways in SWPL1
A double from Eilidh Adams and a Krystyna Freda goal ensured three points for Hibs Women against newly-promoted Dundee United at Gussie Park on Sunday.
Dean Gibson’s side were aiming to bounce back from last weekend’s 3-2 defeat by Motherwell and also the shock news that goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett faces between six and eight months on the sidelines are damaging ligaments in her elbow during pre-season.
Gibson explained: “Unfortunately, we have lost Ailey for six to eight months due to an injury. Ailey has already had her operation, and we will support her to get the best Ailey back within the group."
Academy ‘keeper Hannah Marriott has been on the bench in recent weeks but additional back-up has been sourced in Dani Kosińska, who joins after spells with Huddersfield Town, Aston Villa, Stoke City, Loughborough Lightning, and Birmingham City south of the Border while she has also played for AZS Biala Podlaska and Slask Wrocław in her homeland of Poland.
Most Popular
-
1
Hearts boss explains potential for transfer exits and his expectations for Lewis Neilson
-
2
Concern over Liam Boyce as Hearts striker feels pain in knee with management pushing for more signings
-
3
Nottingham Forest make Alex Mighten decision after loan bids from Hearts, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich
-
4
How the Hearts players rated in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone – with standout performer on 9
-
5
Hearts 3-2 St Johnstone: Worrying injuries during vital league win for Jambos
Kosińska was on the bench in Dundee as she experienced her first SWPL match. Gibson added: “Ailey’s injury meant we had to go out and find another goalkeeper.
“It was important we brought someone in capable of challenging to play and not just sit on the bench. Dani provides the perfect competitive edge that the group requires and, more importantly, to keep Benni Haaland on her toes.”
Hibs could have won by a far greater scoreline against last season’s SWPL2 champions, Freda missing a penalty awarded after a foul on Adams and hitting the woodwork either side of her goal following good work and a well-timed cross from debutant Liana Hinds.
Hinds engineered the opener too, winning the ball back from a United throw and playing in Adams who evaded the onrushing Ellie Mitchell to slot home after 24 minutes.
Substitute Kirsty Morrison, on for Ava Kuyken on the hour mark, created the third as her pass into the box was finished first time by Adams for her second of the afternoon.
Cassie Cowper’s corner was headed in by Danni McGinley on 73 minutes as United reduced the deficit but Hibs held firm for three points on the road.
The international break means no club action next weekend but Hibs Women are back in action away to Dundee on Sunday September 11.