Hibs Women: Quieter week can help Hibs in Scottish Cup quarter-final clash

Three games in six days last week, including a midweek fixture at Easter Road against the Jags, took its toll on the team and despite a three-game winning run they came unstuck at Celtic Park in another historic day for the women’s game in Scotland.

Matches against Celtic had been close before the most recent meeting and it seems fair to assume that the players suffered from playing an additional game in midweek on a large, heavy pitch at Easter Road.

Players admitted that their legs felt a bit heavier after the Wednesday night clash but with five full days between fixtures this week, it should give Dean Gibson’s side the best possible chance of advancing to the last four of the competition.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs fell to defeat at Celtic but can bounce back against Partick in the cup

The head coach put last weekend’s loss down to it not being his side’s day – ‘we don’t lose games 4-0 due to a lack of effort or a lack of preparation’ – and is keen for his side to bounce back when they make the trip to Springburn.

Partick may occupy a place in the lower echelons of SWPL 1 15 points behind Hibs but don’t let that fool you – they are a well-drilled and well-organised team, and certainly in the first half at Easter Road were a smidgen unlucky not to find the net.

Their 3-2 victory over Hibs earlier in the season shows what they are capable of and they have also twice drawn with Spartans, who defeated Hibs in February.

Hibs are enjoying a more productive season than the 2020/21 campaign – they have already surpassed their points total, have won more games, and are on track to exceed their goals scored as well.

There have still been some games in which the side has perhaps drawn when they should have won, or lost when they should have drawn, but if Hibs play to their best, they should find a way past Partick and ideally kickstart a strong finish to the season.

Message from the editor