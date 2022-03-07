Liana Hinds: Hibs Women secure pre-contract signing of Trinidadian internationalist

Liana Hinds in action for Trinidad and Tobago

The 27-year-old is a versatile player capable of playing in defence, midfield, or attack although she is expected to play primarily as a full-back for Dean Gibson’s side.

US-born Hinds has extensive international experience, winning more than 30 caps and playing in the 2010 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, the 2012 CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship, and the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

She was also part of the Trinidad and Tobago squad for the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup.

Hinds is currently playing her club football with Icelandic side ÍBV-íþróttafélag and prior to that, played in Sweden with Sundsvall DFF. She also gained experience playing for New England Mutiny and Connecticut Fusion in America.

Gibson said: “This signing shows you where we are going as a club. Liana is joining Hibs at the peak years of her career. She’s a full international with 36 caps for Trinidad and Tobago.”

"An extremely athletic and quick defender, she’s a player we are excited to see join the club in the summer. Apart from her determination and aggression to defend, Liana is also a very attack-minded defender which is a great fit for how we want to play.”

Hinds added: “I’m very excited to be joining Hibernian for the upcoming season. I’m honoured for the opportunity to be part of this strong club with an amazing culture.

“I can’t wait to join the team and make an impact in the league next season. See you soon Edinburgh.”

Message from the editor