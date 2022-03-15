Hibs Women set for another Easter Road match as Partick Thistle match gets stadium treatment

A general view of Hibs Women v Hearts Women at Easter Road on September 29 2021. Picture: Alan Rennie

Dean Gibson’s side defeated city rivals in an historic and record-breaking encounter at the ground last September, with more than 5,500 spectators attending the game as the hosts ran out 3-0 winners.

More than 3,000 took in the return fixture played at Tynecastle Park in December, with a 3-1 scoreline in favour of the visitors and now Hibs fans will get another chance to see the women’s team under the lights at the club’s home stadium next week when the Jags visit on league duty.

The Capital club will then travel to Glasgow to face Celtic Women at Celtic Park in another boost for the women’s game in Scotland.

Tickets for the Partick Thistle match can be bought in advance from Fanbase.

The match will mark a return to Easter Road for former Hibs forward Brian Graham. The striker plays his club football for Partick while coaching the women’s team.

Meanwhile, Hibs have announced that Toni Malone has left the club by mutual consent. The versatile midfielder, who can also operate in defence, leaves after two goals in ten appearances.

A statement from the club read: “Hibernian Women can today confirm that Toni Malone has departed the club by mutual consent.

"Toni joined Hibernian in the summer of 2021 from FC Wacker Innsbruck, scoring 2 goals in 10 appearances for the Hibees.

"Everyone at the club would like to wish Toni the best of luck on her new adventure and for what the future holds.”

