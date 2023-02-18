Shannon McGregor will miss the rest of the season for Hibs Women

According to the club, the 23-year-old ‘felt something within her knee’ after just half an hour of the fixture and was replaced by Brooke Nunn in the midfield. Scans have since revealed that McGregor will miss the rest of the campaign with the injury.

It is a bitter blow for the player, who has twice battled back from anterior cruciate ligament injuries in the past, and the team, which will be without a creative passer and goal threat between now and the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the club is yet to find out the extent of the injury suffered by Rachael Boyle, who was stretchered off during the Scottish Cup fifth-round tie with East Fife at Meadowbank. The 31-year-old, who was making her first start since returning to football after the birth of her second child, lasted just six minutes of the match before sustaining a knee injury.

Boyle and the club are currently awaiting the results of an MRI scan to determine the nature of the injury and how long it might keep her sidelined. Defender Poppy Lawson is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury while forward Crystal Thomas and goalkeeper Ailey Tebbett have also endured injury-hit campaigns so far.

Hibs Women make the short trip across town to Gorgie next weekend to face Hearts on Sunday February 26 but will have to do so without two key players.