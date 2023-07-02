Hibs Women to face Irish side in pre-season friendly as training camp details are confirmed

Newly-installed head coach Grant Scott met his players this past weekend as the squad returned to the Hibernian Training Centre for pre-season testing. After a fortnight in Ormiston, the squad and coaching staff will head to Cork for an ‘intensive six-day training camp’, leaving on July 18.

While Hibs are in the Rebel County they will play League of Ireland Women's Premier Division side Cork City, on July 22. The trip was partly funded by cash raised from the Hibs25 event held to mark the 25th anniversary of women’s football at Hibs.

General manager Chris Gaunt said: “The trip to Cork will help bring the team together ahead of the new season and allows Grant to get focused time with players old and new. I want to thank everyone for making Hibs25 such a success. It feels tremendous that celebrating past successes provided funding for the current team to get a pre-season trip. Hopefully, this will help create new days of glory for Hibs Women.”

The Hibs Women squad is heading to Cork for a pre-season training camp. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group