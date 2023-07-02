Hibs Women to face Irish side in pre-season friendly as training camp details are confirmed
Newly-installed head coach Grant Scott met his players this past weekend as the squad returned to the Hibernian Training Centre for pre-season testing. After a fortnight in Ormiston, the squad and coaching staff will head to Cork for an ‘intensive six-day training camp’, leaving on July 18.
While Hibs are in the Rebel County they will play League of Ireland Women's Premier Division side Cork City, on July 22. The trip was partly funded by cash raised from the Hibs25 event held to mark the 25th anniversary of women’s football at Hibs.
General manager Chris Gaunt said: “The trip to Cork will help bring the team together ahead of the new season and allows Grant to get focused time with players old and new. I want to thank everyone for making Hibs25 such a success. It feels tremendous that celebrating past successes provided funding for the current team to get a pre-season trip. Hopefully, this will help create new days of glory for Hibs Women.”
Hibs have added four new faces to their squad with Tegan Bowie, Mya Christie, Abbie Ferguson, and Katie Fraine joining the club while Ellis Notley and Kirsty Morrison are the latest players to sign contract extensions. Nine players have departed with Dani Kosińska the latest exit following Benni Haaland, Liana Hinds, Ava Kuyken, Katie Lockwood, Nor Mustafa, Ailey Tebbett, and Crystal Thomas, while England Under-19 captain Lucy Parry, who won the Women's Player of the Year award for her season at left-back in green and white, has returned to parent club Liverpool.