Hibs Women undone by slick Glasgow City in West Lothian

Action from the SWPL clash between Hibs Women and Glasgow City

Priscilla Chinchilla’s first-half goal gave the visitors the lead at the interval before Niamh Farrelly doubled the advantage and Lauren Davidson added a third at the death.

Dean Gibson made four changes to the side that had started in the 1-0 victory over Hamilton in midweek with Alexa Coyle, Leah Eddie, Gabby English, and Kirsty Morrison returning in place of Shannon McGregor, Shannon Leishman, Emily Mutch, and Toni Malone.

The visitors started strongly with English called into action to take crosses from Hayley Lauder and Tyler Dodds and while Hibs threatened down the left through Amy Muir and Amy Gallacher, Lee Alexander was rarely called into action.

When Grant Scott’s team did go in front, there was a degree of fortune as the wind carried Chinchilla’s cross into the far corner despite a valiant attempt by English to keep it out.

Coyle came close to restoring parity when her shot was deflected over on the half-hour mark shortly after Aoife Colvill had dragged a low effort wide of the post at the other end but that was the best chance of the first half for Hibs.

Gibson had shuffled his pack mid-match by moving Boyle to the midfield and Eddie to right-back and the presence of the Scotland internationalist in the middle helped Hibs compete more in the centre of the park.

Hibs started the second half on the front foot and looked far more cohesive going forward. There wasn’t much in it when Boyle was flagged offside following a smart exchange between Eddie and Colette Cavanagh and Siobhan Hunter wasn’t far away as she looked to connect with a corner.

Julia Molin was then prevented from getting a shot away as Gallacher put in a superb last-ditch tackle as City looked to add to their lead.

Gibson introduced Shannon McGregor for Morrison shortly before the hour mark in a bid to help Hibs get back into the game but although McGregor's arrival gave the team a bit more bite in the final third it was the visitors who struck next, Niamh Farrelly heading into the far corner from Lauder’s free kick, although the defence might have dealt better with the danger.

Lauren Davidson nearly made it three after good work from fellow substitute Clare Shine but her effort from the right hand side of the box flashed across the face of goal and out for a goal-kick, before Boyle cleared a Jenna Clark effort off the line with English beaten.

Hibs committed bodies forward as time ran down, hoping to salvage something from the game, but City defended resolutely and put the gloss on the scoreline at the death following a quick break.

Ode Fulutudilu, on for the impressive Chinchilla, picked up the ball on the halfway line and raced clear of the defence. English did well to push the South African internationalist's effort onto the post but Davidson picked up the rebound and tapped home for City’s third.

Hibs now begin preparing for Sunday's SWPL Cup semi-final against Celtic and will already know which team lies in wait should they eliminate Fran Alonso’s side at Forthbank, with Glasgow City and Spartans facing off in the other last-four clash.

Hibs: English, Boyle, Murray (Leishman 73), Hunter, Muir, Eddie, Cavanagh, Notley, Gallacher (Adams 76), Morrison (McGregor 57), Coyle. Subs not used: Mutch, Malone.