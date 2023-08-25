Hibs manager Lee Johnson has insisted his side won’t suffer a European hangover like Dundee United last season as they aim to bounce back from the midweek 5-0 defeat by Aston Villa in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The Terrors shipped seven against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands last season at the third-round stage of the same competition and lost their next three league games – a 4-1 defeat by Hearts, a 3-0 reversal at St Mirren, and a 9-0 drubbing by Celtic at Tannadice that spelled the end for manager Jack Ross.

But despite a chastening evening against the Villans, Johnson believes Hibs are well placed to bounce back when they host Livingston at Easter Road on Saturday, aiming to kickstart their league campaign after two losses in their opening two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnson said "I'm confident we won't suffer a knock to our confidence. I think we're a good club, we're honest with the players, and we've got a honest bunch of players. I'm sure that once we settle down into the season our performances will be very consistent in terms of showing what we do best, and doing it a lot.

Lee Johnson wants his Hibs players to bounce back from midweek defeat by Aston Villa. Picture: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

"This is our next opportunity. We're full of respect for Livingston; I know how well organised they are, how physical they are, their energy in midfield, but we have threats and we have to impose them as much as we possibly can. When we do, we have some sterling performances. When we don't, it looks a bit scruffy and scrappy. No game is a given at our level. We have to be at it and up for it. The second half against Raith was a good performance from us and that's what we want to take into this game."

Johnson may be forced to mix up his team selection against Livi but insists he is comfortable making changes to his starting XI.