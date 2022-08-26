Hibs working on new signing after goalkeeper ruled out ‘for at least two months’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Dabrowski has been ruled out for at least two months

The 24-year-old sustained damage to his shoulder ligaments following a collision during training as the Easter Road side prepares for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership trip to St Mirren. Dabrowski, who made his first-team debut last season in a goalless draw with Hearts at Easter Road has been playing backup to David Marshall since the start of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership campaign but his lay-off will force Hibs into recruiting a new goalie.

Hibs are unsure for how long the ‘keeper will be sidelined but scans carried out on the injury suggest he faces at least eight weeks on the sidelines. Dabrowski’s setback has left Hibs scrambling to bring in cover ahead of the match in Paisley but the Evening News understands the club is working on a new addition and a deal could be completed before Saturday.

Hibs’ other goalkeepers, Tom Carter and Murray Johnson, are on standby and could be called upon if the deal hits a snag.

Johnson is currently on loan at Airdrieonians but is considered the Capital club’s third-choice ‘keeper, with development squad No.1 Carter another option. Dabrowski will work with the club’s medical staff as he works his way back to full fitness.

