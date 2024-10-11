One has been hailed as a national hero. Quite the turnaround in fortunes, in that instance. Others are still hoping to make big names for themselves on the World Cup stage. All carry a little bit of Edinburgh with them as they travel the globe on international duty.

From Lewis Miller’s game-changing heroics for the Socceroos in Adelaide, to forgotten Hibs man Nohan Kenneh being including in the Liberia squad who have travelled to Equatorial Guinea for this afternoon’s Africa Cup of Nations fixture, the experiences undoubtedly vary. All David Gray is hoping for, obviously, is that all of his players on national service come back without a new injury to mess up his best-laid plans.

They should all be back just in time, of course, for the altogether shorter trip to Tannadice on Saturday week. On the brief bus ride north, maybe the world travellers can exchange tales of airport lounges and delayed connections?

From Nathan Moriah-Welsh looking to drag Guyana up the footballing ladder, to Hyeokkyu-Kwon still eagerly looking for that first South Korea cap, here’s how the Hibees are faring on their travels:

Lewis Miller (Socceroos) The right back was hailed a national hero for scoring the equaliser in Australia's 3-1 win over China in Adelaide. Hitting the net in a huge victory provided redemption for a player made the scapegoat for the Socceroos crashing out of the Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage earlier this year. The Aussies play group leaders Japan in Saitama on Tuesday.

Hyeokkyu Kwon (South Korea) Received his first call-up for the current round of World Cup qualifiers. Wasn't used in yesterday's 2-0 away win over Jordan. Midfielder will hope to be involved in Tuesday's home game against Iraq.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh (Guyana) A key player for his country, the midfielder is expected to start at home to Guatemala at 2 am tomorrow, UK time, and play away to Suriname in a game that kicks off at 1 am back 'home' in Edinburgh.