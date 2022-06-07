Hibs youngster described as 'having the world at their feet' signs new deal

Still just 16, the Scotland Under-17 internationalist was officially promoted to Dean Gibson’s senior squad in January after being in and around the first-team set-up for a couple of seasons.

Like many of her team-mates she progressed through the club’s Girls Academy, joining at the age of 13, and made her first start in a draw with Hamilton in early May before scoring against the same opposition later in the month.

Head coach Dean Gibson said: “Rosie is an extremely young player who has the world at her feet. We are excited to see her continue her development at Hibs next season and beyond.

“Since coming into the group full time towards the end of last season we have seen a gradual progression both on the pitch and off it. Rosie is an extremely confident player and one we are excited to continue to develop.”

While recognising her talent and efforts, Gibson is wary of placing too much expectation on Livingstone too soon.

“Like all young players, patience will be key to any individual development and Rosie has shown good maturity levels to this side of the game,” he added.

"We are really excited about Rosie as a player and look forward to watching her perform again next season."

Rosie Livingstone has signed a new deal with Hibs Women

The player said: “I’m very happy and excited to get started for the new season. It was a really good experience for me last season, I’m grateful for the minutes that I got.

“Hibs is a good place to be as a young player and is going to give me a good opportunity to develop further.

"Have a full pre-season with the team will be really good for my development and allow me to feel fully prepared for the season ahead.

"Personally, my aim is to continue to prove myself to the team, hopefully earn a place in the starting eleven, and continue to develop as a player. As a team, we aim to compete more within all competitions to hopefully come away with some silverware next season."