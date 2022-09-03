Hibs youngster joins Championship side on emergency loan
Hibs goalkeeper Tom Carter has joined Ayr United on an emergency seven-day loan.
Carter, who signed a one-year deal with Hibs in July, will go straight into the squad to face Greenock Morton today at Cappielow.
He will provide cover in the goalkeeping ranks with Charlie Albinson the only fit ‘keeper at Somerset Park following injury to first choice No.1 Aidan McAdams and the end of Rangers youngster Jack McConnell’s emergency loan.
The 19-year-old, who moved to Edinburgh after spells with West Brom, MK Dons, and Soham Town Rangers, had an earlier loan stint at Tranent Juniors.
Meanwhile, fellow goalkeeper Murray Johnson has returned to Hibs from his emergency loan spell with Airdrieonians. The 17-year-old helped the Diamonds to the top of League One and won the club’s Player of the Month award for August after a string of impressive displays.
Airdrie signed goalkeeper Alex Henderson this week, giving them more options in goal while Josh Rae continues to be sidelined with a shoulder problem.