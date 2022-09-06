Hibs youngsters' UEFA Youth League clash against Molde to get Easter Road treatment

The wee Hibees were drawn against the Norwegian outfit in last week’s draw, mirroring the Europa League third-round qualifying meeting between the two clubs in 2018.

While it was all but confirmed that the first leg, scheduled for Wednesday September 14, would be played at Molde’s Aker Stadium, it remained to be seen if Hibs would follow suit with Easter Road for the return leg on Wednesday October 5.

The Capital club tends to play non-senior fixtures away from the stadium, typically hosting under-18 and academy games at HTC while some development squad matches were staged at Newtongrange Star’s New Victoria Park.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meadowbank, which is used by Hibs Women for some training sessions and home games, might have been an option but is already used by a number of teams.

It is likely that Hibs will try to stage a fixture at the stadium in advance of the European match to familiarise the squad with the Easter Road pitch.

Meanwhile, a number of first-team players could turn out for Molde in the Youth League – if manager Erling Moe green-lights their involvement.

Midfielder Johan Bakke, son of former Leeds midfielder and Sogndal manager Eirik; fellow midfielder Niklas Ødegård and left-back Mathias Løvik could feature in the under-19 competition despite regular senior involvement.

Easter Road will stage Hibs' UEFA Youth League home games