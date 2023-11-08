History-making debutant makes first start as Hibs ring changes
Boyle and Jeggo still missing for St Mirren clash
Rory Whittaker makes his first start for Hibs in tonight’s league clash away to St Mirren, as injuries, overwork and illness prompt a series of changes from head coach Nick Montgomery.
Whittaker, still just 16 and already the youngest debutant in club history, starts at right back in place of Lewis Miller, who is on the bench.
With Martin Boyle and Jimmy Jeggo being rested after a tweak and a tummy bug, respectively, Dylan Levitt retains his place in midfield and Josh Campbell makes the starting XI – almost certainly as a second striker to Dylan Vente.
Hibs (4-4-1-1): Marshall – Whittaker, Fish, Bushiri, Obita – Youan, Levitt, Newell, Tavares – Campbell - Vente. Subs: Wollacott, Miller, Hanlon, Boyle, Jeggo, Stevenson, Delferriere, Molotnikov, Landers.