The Leith club, who face Steven Gerrard’s men at 3pm on Sunday, October 3, are the latest to be denied a ticket allocation for the cinch Premiership fixture.

With the game not one of the matches chosen to be televised by Sky, fans looked set to miss out on what could a exciting tussle for positions in the upper realms of the league table but Hibs have announced that they have found a solution and will instead show the action on the recently-installed big screens,

Tickets will cost £5 and food kiosks will be open, serving normal matchday food.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell is pictured in front of one of the new LED screens at Easter Road. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

The first 300 supporters who purchase a ticket will also have access to the Edinburgh Suite, where they can purchase alcoholic beverages pre-match, at half-time, and post-match. As well as watch the game in the executive padded seats.

Fans, who will be accommodated in the West Stand, will be able to hear live commentary from Hibs TV’s Cliff Pike and Tam McManus.

“Firstly we were disappointed when we found out that our supporters won’t be able to travel to Ibrox early next month,” explained Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell. “But since that point we’ve been working tirelessly to find the best possible alternative for our supporters to watch the game.

“After looking at different options, we’re delighted that we can show the match live on our big

screens at Easter Road.

“We want to bring all supporters together and to create a special match day experience.

“The kiosks will be open, and if we can get fans in their numbers attending, I am certain we can

create a good atmosphere to support Jack’s side together”

The clubs’ Supporter Liaison Officer, Kieran Power, added: “Hibs fans have contacted me to share their frustrations and annoyance that they couldn’t back the team at Ibrox. The club has been fantastic in listening to supporter feelings and suggestions.

“I’m glad the club pulled out all the stops to show the game live on our big screens, making the most of our new technology.”

A message from the Editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.