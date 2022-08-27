'Hopefully we can avoid relegation, away and sign some players, support let down again': How the Hibs fans reacted to defeat against St Mirren

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@HibeesBounce: "Away and sign some players. Coz this lot are relegation material.”

@stevieshaw1980: "I’m sure the team have been giving themselves plenty pats on the back this week after getting the draw with The Rangers. Thing is, these results count for absolutely nothing if we can’t beat the likes of Livi and St Mirren. Lots of togetherness in the squad tho so it’s fine.”

@DanMrsh1875: "unreal away support let down by the players again.”

A disgruntled Hibs support watch on as Keanu Baccus gives St Mirren the lead early in the match in Paisley. Picture: SNS

@GreigThomson3: "All these signings yet still playing the same midfield who clearly don’t work together. Defence looking rotten also…”

@legod0407: "Shameful, same dreadful defence and midfield and a non existent forward line, delete the club asap.”

@Jamiebrodie7: "LJ has to take full responsibility. That midfield 3 caused us so many problems last year and yet he continues to pick it. It doesn’t work.”

@DarrenNicholl1: "Another game where we have conceded a piss poor goal. Been talking about signing a CB all summer and we’ve still not brought one in.”

@LeonRousseau10: "Shocking performance. Pointless possession, aimless crosses into the box, a lack of hard work from the players, toothless up front. Making changes at the 87th minute was pointless. Absolutely stank the place out!!”

@jimpurdie: "Relegation form. We have the worst midfield in Scotland. And why do we persevere with Doidge?”

@davyshambles: "Another poor transfer window means we are just the same as last season. Poor defence, weak midfield and forwards that can't score. Another long, boring season ahead. Hopefully we can scrape together enough points to avoid relegation.”

