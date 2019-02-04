How could Hibs line up to face Celtic on Wednesday?
New signings could feature as Hibs travel to Glasgow for the Ladbrokes Premiership midweek card.
We've tried to work out how the Easter Road side could line up against Celtic
1. Ofir Marciano
Goalkeeper was possibly at fault for one of Aberdeen's goals, but made two important saves in second half and should hold onto his spot
2. David Gray
Captain should continue on the right of a four-man defence or as the right-wingback at Parkhead
3. Paul Hanlon
Vice-captain is expected to start alongside McGregor for the trip to Glasgow
4. Darren McGregor
The no-nonsense centre-back gave away a penalty against Aberdeen (that Ofir Marciano saved) but will likely continue at the heart of the Hibs rearguard
