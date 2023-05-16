How Dean Gibson has helped shape Hibs first team for long-term success
As Hibs prepares for life without Dean Gibson, here’s how the manager helped shaped many of Hibs modern-day stars.
Before becoming Head Coach of the Leith side, Gibson spent four years developing the clubs promising youngsters in the women’s academy. Originally becoming an academy coach for the Under-15s, he worked his way up to the Under-23s and helped the side win the league despite the average age of the squad standing at just 17 years of age. In this spell, he developed many of the players he is coaching today with many of the current stars starting off in the academy.
“Every player has their own journey and I’ve loved being part of it,” Gibson told HibsTV. “Eilidh Adams was my first-ever signing at Hibs, we signed her as a 13-year-old within the Girls’ Academy, and we have been on the same journey, now, it will be nice for her and her to continue her development and to be coached by a new manager.
“Rosie Livingstone was one of the last signings that I was involved with within the Girls’ Academy. I coached Rosie prior to her joining Hibs so I was aware of her qualities. Within the U23 set-up, I coached Kirsty Morrison and Shannon Leishman, at a time they were struggling for minutes within the First Team, and I was able to give them game time and build up their confidence to move them back onto the First Team. It was unbeknown at that time that I was then going to be taking the manager’s position as coaching them again! I’m proud of all the players that I’ve worked with and I’m thankful to them all.”
Gibson has had a great deal of success with many of the young players. Under his tenure, he has helped develop players into international stars such as Leah Eddie who has picked up two Scotland Caps within the last two seasons. The first team is now also dominated by players with huge potential. Ten regular starters are 23 years old or under which includes Poppy Lawson, Michaela McAlonie and Ava Kuyken. One of the final acts of Gibson’s managerial stint was to lock down Rosie Livingstone to a new contract which helps to secure one of Hibs best upcoming talents for the coming years.