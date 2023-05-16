Before becoming Head Coach of the Leith side, Gibson spent four years developing the clubs promising youngsters in the women’s academy. Originally becoming an academy coach for the Under-15s, he worked his way up to the Under-23s and helped the side win the league despite the average age of the squad standing at just 17 years of age. In this spell, he developed many of the players he is coaching today with many of the current stars starting off in the academy.

“Every player has their own journey and I’ve loved being part of it,” Gibson told HibsTV. “Eilidh Adams was my first-ever signing at Hibs, we signed her as a 13-year-old within the Girls’ Academy, and we have been on the same journey, now, it will be nice for her and her to continue her development and to be coached by a new manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rosie Livingstone was one of the last signings that I was involved with within the Girls’ Academy. I coached Rosie prior to her joining Hibs so I was aware of her qualities. Within the U23 set-up, I coached Kirsty Morrison and Shannon Leishman, at a time they were struggling for minutes within the First Team, and I was able to give them game time and build up their confidence to move them back onto the First Team. It was unbeknown at that time that I was then going to be taking the manager’s position as coaching them again! I’m proud of all the players that I’ve worked with and I’m thankful to them all.”

Dean Gibson will take charge of his last Hibs game this Sunday. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie