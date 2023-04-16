The Scotland striker sidefooted home Paul Hanlon’s knockdown from a Jake Doyle-Hayes corner for the only goal of the game, bringing to an end to a run of four successive defeats and also securing a first win for Lee Johnson against his former club at the fourth time of asking. Speaking afterwards Nisbet – who scored with Scotland boss Steve Clarke watching on – admitted he had a feeling he was going to score as he notched his tenth goal in 13 league matches.

“I’m delighted with the goal but the biggest thing was three points. I think I was due a goal against them as well but I thought I should have probably had a couple. Just a few I should have nicked but I just had that feeling the full game. The way I started the game, I thought I was playing really well and had that feeling I was going to score the winner, and I did.”

Hibs looked the likelier of the two teams to emerge triumphant even before Nisbet’s winner, and the 26-year-old revealed that he had been planning a derby day to remember since January.

Kevin Nisbet celebrates his derby winner

"I think even in the first half we absolutely battered them. It is probably the most we've battered Hearts in a while,” he said. “I just thought we were up for it, we were on second balls, playing in behind, we were bullying them. To see it out was great.

“The last time Hearts played here, in the Scottish Cup, the fans were shouting about ten in a row and stuff. I felt embarrassed if I'm honest. I just knew the next derby coming round I'm going to change that and I did.”

Hibs will now travel to St Johnstone next weekend for the final game before the split and Nisbet insists all attentions have turned to picking up three points in Perth.