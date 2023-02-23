The towering header from an Aiden McGeady corner was the on-loan Manchester United centre-back’s second goal in as many home games for the Easter Road side as they extended their unbeaten run to six games. Fish, who turned 20 the day before the game, has been impressive at the back with Hibs conceding just three goals in five games since he began partnering Paul Hanlon at the heart of defence.

"Sign him on a permanent,” came the comments. “Announce another loan,” was another. “Get Fish, Egan-Riley, and Youan on permanents immediately”. You get the idea. On current form it’s clear to see why the clamour for an extended stay is getting louder.

Fellow loanee Matthew Hoppe climbed off the bench to open his account in his second appearance and home debut but the shift put in by CJ Egan-Riley alongside Jimmy Jeggo in the defensive midfield positions shouldn’t be overlooked, and neither should Élie Youan’s contribution. The Frenchman’s performances in the last few weeks, including a run of three goals in three games could well tempt Hibs to exercise the buyout option in his loan contract, making him a permanent acquisition for a not insignificant six-figure sum. But he is arguably worth it on his form since the turn of the year.

Could making smart use of the loan markets help Hibs achieve their main goals?

Mykola Kukharevych is another loanee who hit the ground running with three goals in ten before his season was disrupted by injury, but he has shown enough in his limited appearances to date to prompt manager Lee Johnson to voice his intentions of trying to keep the Ukrainian forward at Easter Road beyond the summer.

Ask any football manager or really anyone involved with football at a high level and they will tell you that the January window is much more difficult than its summer counterpart for bringing in players, but Egan-Riley has been a shrewd acquisition this year and his versatility is just one facet of his skillset identified as being exactly what Hibs needed.

Chief executive Ben Kensell, speaking earlier this month, told the Edinburgh Evening News how Hibs are eyeing loan deals with a view to nailing down that ‘quality over quantity’ approach that has become crucial since the internal review conducted after the disappointing summer transfer window – and that conversations were already being had about keeping some of the loanees at Easter Road beyond the end of the current campaign.

“The players have to suss out their opportunities at their parent clubs – like, will they get a reasonable chance? Because they are very much a part of what we’re doing here, and they have done well so far.

Will Fish has had to be patient but has impressed with a regular run of games in the team

“We have to work out what money we have, and how we’re going to spend it position by position. Where do you place the greater value on the players you want, and can you get them all to fit in?"

Rumours swirled ahead of the winter window that Manchester United were ready to recall Fish from his loan spell – spurious claims that frustrated both player and loan club – but it shouldn’t be overlooked that Old Trafford chiefs have maintained a positive dialogue with their Easter Road counterparts throughout, believing in Hibs’ vision and plans for the player.

“I think there is a trust that we will treat loan players right. The facilities are good, the training sessions that Lee and the coaching staff put on will help them develop, they will get gametime – all of that has been proven, and they are ticks,” Kensell continues.

“Other clubs appreciate that, off the pitch they are dealing with people who know the English game, understand what people want out of a loan, and that there’s a level of trust there that what we say we’re doing to do, or that the opportunity we present is actually the case and it isn’t built on false promises or whatever."

Mykola Kukharevych is highly regarded by both fans and coaching staff

Kukharevych came from a City Football Group club in French side ESTAC Troyes, while Egan-Riley is also known to the CFG after coming through the youth ranks at Manchester City. Having trusted links with elite clubs can only benefit Hibs in the future as they seek to bring in players who might otherwise be unobtainable.

“We’re getting there. The loan market is a great opportunity for us to bring in quality over quantity and give players that opportunity to play games and prove their worth either with their parent club or with us, in the short, or even long-term,” Kensell explains.

"Last season Harry Clarke from Arsenal was a good example – he was unfortunate when he came in to get that injury, but he was a quality addition which I think everyone could see. But while I think our work in the loan market has been good but it shouldn’t be to the detriment of having the permanent players locked in. It’s about achieving a blend and a mix which Lee and the director of football will continue to work on that I’ll support going forward.”

Work is already under way on constructing next season’s squad as Hibs continue planning for the longer term. Johnson has regularly spoken of the ‘project’ at Easter Road, although since the turn of the year we have seen more positive signs.

CJ Egan-Riley has played two positions in three games but shown his class in both

The manager has spent time recently attending other matches to run the rule over potential signings as the club looks to avoid a repeat of last summer when it comes to transfer activity. Senior figures at Hibs have admitted mistakes were made last summer but treated it as a learning curve, with similar mistakes avoided in last month’s window.