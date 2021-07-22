How Hibs could line up for Europa Conference League clash with FC Santa Coloma

A general view of Easter Road stadium

Jack Ross has nearly a full squad to choose from, with long-term absentees Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie the only certainties to be sidelined.

The match may come too soon for Christian Doidge, Josh Doig, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Jamie Murphy but the Capital club are hopeful of including Doig and Doidge in the matchday squad.

Ross could go with a 4-3-3 / 4-5-1 formation similar to his set-up against Raith.

Former Arsenal 'keeper is likely to get the nod ahead of Kevin Dabrowski - but it could be a close call after the Polish 'keeper's display against Arsenal

Newly-appointed vice-captain is a near cert to start on the right of defence

Porteous is likely to start alongside Hanlon in a back four

New club captain will likely partner Porteous at the back

Veteran defender could start over Josh Doig as the youngster continues his recovery from Covid-19

Midfielder has become a key cog in the middle of the park for Hibs

Has impressed in a central role in pre-season and could continue his partnership with Newell in the middle

The playmaker will be eager to get back out there for a competitive game after his experience last season

Winger was a second-half substitute against Arsenal and Raith but could get the nod from the start tonight

Kevin Nisbet scored against Raith Rovers last week and will be looking to pick up where he left off against the Andorrans