News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to strike city
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Hibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNSHibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNS
Hibs boss Lee Johnson is reworking the first-team squad this summer. Picture: SNS

How Hibs could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 season amid transfer deals and rumours

It has been a busy transfer window on the east side of Scotland’s capital thus far.
By Craig Fowler
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

While neighbours Hearts have yet to bring in any new faces, Hibs have recruited four players from elsewhere and tied up one of last season’s favourites on a permanent deal.

There is still more to be expected from Lee Johnson’s men between now and the season getting underway, such is the need for reinforcements as Hibs got in search of a third-place finish after ending up last campaign in fifth. As a result, there are other rumours flying around about players coming through the door at Easter Road.

Going by what we know so far and who else could be arriving, we’d had a bash at guessing the Hibs line-up for the opening day of the new term...

The 26-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal last week. After a poor finish to the season by David Marshall, fans will be hoping he's ready to come in right away.

1. GK - Jojo Wollacott

The 26-year-old joined from Charlton Athletic on a three-year deal last week. After a poor finish to the season by David Marshall, fans will be hoping he's ready to come in right away. Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
Is expected to start the season at right-back with Chris Cadden missing with an Achilles injury.

2. RB - Lewis Miller

Is expected to start the season at right-back with Chris Cadden missing with an Achilles injury. Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
The 29-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers last week on a two-year deal with a club-option for another. With loads of experience in the Championship and League One, the expectation is Hibs finally have the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson on the left of defence.

3. DL - Jordan Obita

The 29-year-old joined from Wycombe Wanderers last week on a two-year deal with a club-option for another. With loads of experience in the Championship and League One, the expectation is Hibs finally have the long-term successor to Lewis Stevenson on the left of defence. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Hibs have reportedly agreed a deal to bring the Manchester United loanee back to Easter Road for next season. After barely featuring at all in the first half of the season last term, the young centre-back finished the campaign very well.

4. DRC - Will Fish

Hibs have reportedly agreed a deal to bring the Manchester United loanee back to Easter Road for next season. After barely featuring at all in the first half of the season last term, the young centre-back finished the campaign very well. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScotlandLee Johnson