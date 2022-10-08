How Hibs experienced groundhog day twice over against Motherwell to extend winning run

Chris Cadden signals for help after Ryan Porteous' goal

Connor Shields saw red for the visitors for tugging back the goalscorer at 0-0 and the hosts had to rely on David Marshall saving from Sean Goss to preserve their lead and move up to third in the table.

The opening 15 minutes suggested we might be in for another classic between these teams. Sean Goss fired narrowly wide while Liam Kelly did well to prevent Martin Boyle from scoring at the other end.

Sondre Solholm Johansen then threw himself in front of an Élie Youan shot and Joe Efford was presented with another opening for the visitors but dragged his shot wide.

Youan had a good opportunity late in the first period but found his path to goal blocked and Joe Newell thundered the Frenchman’s lay-off well over the bar.

As we’ve seen so often this season, a lot of Hibs’ build-up play in the first 45 was good but the final ball was lacking – whether shot or pass.

Hibs’ first chance of the second period fell to Youan as Mykola Kukharevych picked him out with a clipped cross but although he connected with it well, it was straight at Kelly.

Shortly after that the game changed in Hibs’ favour. A bizarre stramash in the final third with the hosts on the attack culminated in Connor Shields tugging back Porteous, who was through on goal, and earning a red card.

The ‘Well forward is now the fifth opposition player to be dismissed at Easter Road since the start of the Scottish Premiership season but could have few complaints over his sending-off.

It didn’t appear to hamper Steven Hammell’s side, as they continued to put Hibs under pressure but ten minutes after the red card Hibs took the lead, with a degree of good fortune about the goal.

Boyle’s deflected cross from the right sat up nicely for Porteous, who headed past Kelly for his second goal in as many games.

It was a nice throwback to Franck Sauzee’s time at Easter Road – the Frenchman famously lost a couple of teeth with a brave headed goal against Hearts and with the former Marseille midfielder watching on from the directors’ box, the 23-year-old connected with both ball and Sondre Johansen and putting Hibs in front with Kelly rooted to the spot, with both players receiving treatment afterwards.

Marshall was then called into action to push away a fierce long-range effort from Goss that was threatening to sneak in at the ‘keeper’s left-hand post.

Boyle was involved again as he collected a through ball from substitute Harry McKirdy and squared it for Kukharevych, only for the linesman’s flag to rule it out.

Hibs continued to push for a safety goal but a raft of changes – including a return for Elias Melkersen and first appearance at Easter Road for Kyle Magennis since September last year – broke up some of the fluidity in Lee Johnson’s side.