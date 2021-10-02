How Hibs' family Boyle - Martin and Rachael - plan on doing double over Rangers

Hibs' husband and wife team - Rachael and Martin Boyle - face Rangers this weekend. Pictures: SNS

Hibs’ husband and wife duo each ran the Govan club close in their respective head-to-heads last term but came up short when it came to recording a victory. On Sunday they intend to rectify that when Hibs Women play host to Rangers Women at Livingston’s Tony Macaroni Stadium and their male counterparts contest their first meeting of the season at Ibrox, with a place at the top of the table at stake.

Both Boyles were in on the goals in their most recent outings, when Martin’s penalty against St Johnstone gave them all three points last Sunday and Rachael’s strike helped cement the derby win over Hearts midweek, allowing the Leith side to bounce back from a final minute defeat at the hands of Celtic last weekend.

And, goals are on the mind once more.

After her goal and assist in front of a record-breaking crowd for a women’s club game in Scotland - almost double the turnout for the men’s Fife derby the same night - Rachael joked that she couldn’t let her husband outshine her.

“After the result [against Celtic] last Sunday, we were all feeling disappointed. We knew we shouldn’t have lost the game. I don’t think we did enough to win it but I think we deserved a draw. We knew we had to step it up and we did that. We dominated the game [against Hearts] and we have a big game on Sunday and we need to keep it going.”

And, she is hoping the family can celebrate goals and a historic double on Sunday evening.

“I would love that. I would absolutely love that but we will see what happens. Fingers crossed.

“The way that Rangers run their club, they have obviously invested a lot of money into it, especially the women’s game of late. We know that it will be a tough ask. They have stepped up from last season, when we never actually beat them so we know that is going to be difficult but we will put in a performance that gives us the best chance of taking some points out of the game.”