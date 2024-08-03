Hibs boss David Gray was in Paisley on Thursday night to see St Mirren run out comfortable 4-1 winners over Europa Conference League opponents Valur, from Iceland. Nothing he saw would have surprised him.

It’s already possible to predict exactly where Stephen Robinson’s Saints might hurt Hibs, given their blend of aggression and ability in key areas. The sight of big Shaun Rooney scoring with a back-post header prompted immediate flashbacks, among supporters, to the 2021 Scottish Cup final played out at an empty Hampden.

One bad day in Kelty aside, however, Hibs have looked pretty threatening themselves during their Premier Sports Cup group campaign. When Gray has managed to get his strongest XI on the pitch, unhindered by the need to rest key performers or get minutes into the legs of fringe players, they certainly look a more cohesive team.

And that’s likely to play into his thinking ahead of tomorrow’s game. He doesn’t seem like the type of coach to engage in a lot of second guessing. Based on that, here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

1 . GK Josef Bursik Former England Under-21 goalie was a priority summer signing for David Gray, following the retirement of David Marshall. | SNS Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller That's Lewis Miller, Goal Machine, to you. Scored two against Peterhead last weekend. Don't expect that to be a regular occurrence for the right back. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB Marvin Ekpiteta Big Marv learned his football in a hard school, coming through the ranks from Sunday league through to the pros. Could be a cult hero, given a fair wind and decent fortune. | SNS Group Photo Sales