How Hibs line up for SPFL opener - predicted XI as Gray takes men to Paisley for Saints clash

By John Greechan
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2024, 17:00 BST

Rookie gaffer unlikely to ring changes for Scottish Premiership KO

Hibs boss David Gray was in Paisley on Thursday night to see St Mirren run out comfortable 4-1 winners over Europa Conference League opponents Valur, from Iceland. Nothing he saw would have surprised him.

It’s already possible to predict exactly where Stephen Robinson’s Saints might hurt Hibs, given their blend of aggression and ability in key areas. The sight of big Shaun Rooney scoring with a back-post header prompted immediate flashbacks, among supporters, to the 2021 Scottish Cup final played out at an empty Hampden.

One bad day in Kelty aside, however, Hibs have looked pretty threatening themselves during their Premier Sports Cup group campaign. When Gray has managed to get his strongest XI on the pitch, unhindered by the need to rest key performers or get minutes into the legs of fringe players, they certainly look a more cohesive team.

And that’s likely to play into his thinking ahead of tomorrow’s game. He doesn’t seem like the type of coach to engage in a lot of second guessing. Based on that, here’s how we think Hibs will line up:

Former England Under-21 goalie was a priority summer signing for David Gray, following the retirement of David Marshall.

1. GK Josef Bursik

Former England Under-21 goalie was a priority summer signing for David Gray, following the retirement of David Marshall. | SNS

Photo Sales
That's Lewis Miller, Goal Machine, to you. Scored two against Peterhead last weekend. Don't expect that to be a regular occurrence for the right back.

2. RB Lewis Miller

That's Lewis Miller, Goal Machine, to you. Scored two against Peterhead last weekend. Don't expect that to be a regular occurrence for the right back. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Big Marv learned his football in a hard school, coming through the ranks from Sunday league through to the pros. Could be a cult hero, given a fair wind and decent fortune.

3. CB Marvin Ekpiteta

Big Marv learned his football in a hard school, coming through the ranks from Sunday league through to the pros. Could be a cult hero, given a fair wind and decent fortune. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
A ball-playing central defender with an eye for a pass - and for goal. Will be tested today.

4. CB Warren O'Hora

A ball-playing central defender with an eye for a pass - and for goal. Will be tested today. | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SPFLEuropa Conference LeagueDavid Gray
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice