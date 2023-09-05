Hibs currently have ten players out on loan in Belgium, England, Norway, Scotland, and the USA. But how are they getting on with their temporary clubs?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Murray Aiken, Airdrieonians

One of the standouts of the Hibs Under-18 side that lifted the 2021/22 league title and the under-19 side that reached the play-off round of the UEFA Youth League, Aiken made his Easter Road debut on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign as a substitute in the 4-0 win against St Johnstone.

Moved to Airdrie on loan for senior SPFL experience under Rhys McCabe, who has been praised for his work with younger players, and has so far made nine appearances, five of them starts, for the Diamonds.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs have a number of players out on loan this season. Pictures: SNS Group / PA Images

Ewan Henderson, KV Oostende

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playmaker made the temporary switch to Belgium’s second tier towards the end of August and made his debut in a 1-1 draw with RFC Seraing, playing 72 minutes before being replaced by Daniel Perez. It was De Kustboys’ first point of the campaign but they remain bottom of the Challenger Pro League.

EJ Johnson, Austin FC II

Versatile winger joined up with MLS Next Pro side Austin FC II and has helped them to third in the Western Conference and qualification for the play-offs. Johnson has played 18 times, starting eight times and scoring once.

Nohan Kenneh, Shrewsbury Town

The defensive midfielder has played seven times for the Salop, starting six league games and one Carabao Cup tie against his former club Leeds. They have been consistently inconsistent, winning three matches but following each game up with a loss. The 20-year-old earned praise from manager Matt Taylor after a narrow defeat by Lincoln, who said: “He’s done well. Nohan will be a big player for us this season, he knows that and he’s aware of that.”

Dan MacKay, Livingston

The winger, who featured in Hibs’ Europa Conference League defeat by Inter Club d’Escaldes in Andorra, has played just four times for loan side Livi, totalling just 14 minutes’ worth of sub appearances.

Oscar MacIntyre, Queen of the South

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highly-regarded left-back joined up with ex-Easter Road favourite Marvin Bartley at Palmerston and earned praise from the manager following his debut against Cove Rangers. Started the following match against Montrose and could keep his place for the trip to Partick this weekend.

Kyle McClelland, Queen of the South

Seven appearances, one goal, and two red cards for the centre-back so far this season. Scored the winner against Edinburgh City last month and received a second yellow for his celebrations.

Elias Melkersen, Strømsgodset

Young forward returned to his homeland with Strømsgodset in a bid to help them pull away from the relegation places. Scored on his debut in a 2-1 defeat by Lillestrøm and started in the 2-1 win against Stabæk.

Josh O’Connor, Airdrieonians

Striker has hit the ground running with the Diamonds, hitting two goals in nine games including the winner against Bonnyrigg Rose in a Viaplay Cup group game and a strike that took Premiership side Ross County to extra time.

Dylan Tait, Hamilton Accies