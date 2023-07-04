How Hibs plan to use Elias Melkersen as Lee Johnson discusses attacking options

Christian Doidge bagged a brace at the weekend against Edinburgh City while Elias Melkersen was also on the scoresheet. While it would be folly to take too much from the first pre-season friendly of the summer, perhaps there’s some food for thought for Lee Johnson given the performances of the duo, plus that of Dan MacKay.

It would be a huge surprise if Hibs weren’t seeking attacking reinforcements; the fact the number 9 shirt remains up for grabs now that the 2023/24 squad numbers have been confirmed all but points to it being reserved for a new arrival.

But it’s a long window. There is still the best part of two months to bring in reinforcements. For a club like Hibs, they have to balance the temptation of bringing someone in early who perhaps doesn’t tick all the boxes, and the risk of sitting tight and hoping to do business further down the line.

Lee Johnson with Elias Melkersen and Élie Youan after a game at Pittodrie. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Enough to progress in Europe?

The burning question at the moment is: could Hibs successfully negotiate their first Europa Conference League qualifier against either Víkingur Gøta or Inter Club d’Escaldes, with the squad currently at their disposal? Without disrespecting the Faroese side or the Andorran representatives you’d imagine that, if they had to, Hibs could progress. Martin Boyle might be back by then as well.

The Capital club have only played one pre-season friendly so far, but Johnson feels things are in a better place this time 12 months on – and he hinted that the youngsters may have a part to play, name-checking one in particular who caught the eye in the first half at Meadowbank.

"It feels much better this season and that's only natural. We had a lot on the injury bed last year and a lot of understudies starting whereas now the understudies are genuinely ready to compete and that creates competition. But importantly we've had a couple of windows to be able to recruit to the way I want to play. Some obviously fit into that anyway; Martin is still to come back, Jake Doyle-Hayes as well. The young players were good too; I enjoyed Reuben McAllister's performance in the first half. He's only 17 years old and physically still has a bit of maturation to go but you can see his quality."

Christian Doidge (centre) scored two and set another one up against Edinburgh City. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

The next round is where things could get trickier but, assuming Hibs get there, the first leg of the third qualifying round will be played on August 24 so there is plenty of time to add to the squad before then.

Time for Melkersen?

This could also be the season where Melkersen ‘pops’, to borrow one of Johnson’s favourite terms. He endured a frustrating time on loan at Sparta Rotterdam, barely playing, but feels he has improved technically and as as person. It’s easy to forget that he doesn’t turn 21 until late December and is still young, but at the same time it feels like a make or break campaign for the young Norwegian, and Johnson had words of praise for him after Saturday’s match.

"Melkersen needs to keep honing his craft. He needs to score goals as a striker,” the Hibs boss explained. “I think he does a lot of great work. He's beautiful in terms of the way he moves; aesthetically he's a great mover. We're looking to play him as a nine a little bit more often, but I think he does too much work outside the width of the box to be a nine. Sometimes it's just having that cuteness to delay, it's building rapport with the players around you, making sure your receiving position is longer.”

Playing the Ukrainian forward, who has been recovering from a medial knee ligament problem, “would be a risk”, says Lee Johnson

Melkersen’s versatility has seen him deployed as a wide forward more than a central striker and he started on the right of a front three against Alan Maybury’s side. His ability to play on either flank as well as through the middle makes him a good option off the bench as he can deputise for Boyle and Youan and potentially the centre-forward. But it would be good to see him get some minutes in pre-season as an old-fashioned nine, given his performance in that position against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup last year where he looked like a proper find.

“From wide Élie Youan is good at getting close to the striker, Melks is good at getting close to the striker and that's what we ask for within that 433 shape. These are all the minor details but he's trustworthy, he's honest – he's probably one of the best professionals we've got at the football club. We want to give a player like that every chance,” Johnson continued.

"Football is always telling you a story of where you are and you have to be humble enough to accept that. I think Melkersen is. I've never felt that he's had delusions of grandeur at any point; I think he's an honest lad who works hard who wants to try to improve. He's young enough. And he will pop and have that hot streak and when he does, we'll have a real asset on our hands."

What next?

Melkersen leaps highest to score Hibs' first goal at Meadowbank. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

Hibs haven’t been linked with too many centre-forwards so far this window but that will surely change. Johnson is keen to bring Kukharevych back for a second spell – injuries disrupted his 2022/23 campaign but he still managed five goals and one assist in 15 matches.