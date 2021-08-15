Paul McGinn and Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie battle for the ball at Easter Road

How Hibs rated in League Cup win against Kilmarnock

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at the Easter Road today

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:04 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7

Made a couple of important stops to deny Robinson in the first half, and Polworth in the second period

Photo: Ross MacDonald

2. Paul McGinn - 7

Continued as skipper and put in a solid performance at right-back

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. Ryan Porteous - 8

A really good showing at the back. His pirouette in the first half was outrageous and he popped up wth some vital blocks and interceptions

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. Darren McGregor - 7

A solid showing from the veteran stopper. Kept things simple at the back.

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

