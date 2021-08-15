How Hibs rated in League Cup win against Kilmarnock

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
1. Matt Macey - 7
Made a couple of important stops to deny Robinson in the first half, and Polworth in the second period
Photo: Ross MacDonald
2. Paul McGinn - 7
Continued as skipper and put in a solid performance at right-back
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3. Ryan Porteous - 8
A really good showing at the back. His pirouette in the first half was outrageous and he popped up wth some vital blocks and interceptions
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
4. Darren McGregor - 7
A solid showing from the veteran stopper. Kept things simple at the back.
Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group