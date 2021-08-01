Motherwell's Bevis Mugabi competes with Kevin Nisbet

How Hibs rated in opening day win against Motherwell

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at Fir Park this afternoon

By Patrick McPartlin
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:54 pm

Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Matt Macey - 7

No chance with either goal and made some crucial saves late on to keep Hibs on top

Photo: Ross MacDonald

2. Paul McGinn - 7

Got forward well in the first half and (mostly) defended well when Motherwell upped the pressure in the second period

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

3. Ryan Porteous - 6

Posted missing for both Motherwell goals but did redeem himself in the second half with a clutch of clearances

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

4. Paul Hanlon - 6

Another who won't want to see his role in either of the Motherwell goals again but organised the defence well in the second half

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

