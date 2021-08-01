How Hibs rated in opening day win against Motherwell
Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time at Fir Park this afternoon
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 6:54 pm
Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
Page 1 of 4