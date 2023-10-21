How Hibs rated in reality check reminder from Rangers

Call it a reality check. An important lesson in one of the immutable truths of Scottish football.

Hibs being put firmly in their place by Rangers at Ibrox is hardly a surprise, least of all on a day when the home side were experiencing a new boss bounce in Philippe Clement’s first game as manager.

If losing was a new sensation for Hibs boss Nick Montgomery, who had put together an impressive five-game unbeaten run since replacing Lee Johnson last month, the experience of being turned over in is hardly novel for away supporters. They’ve seen this movie before. Too often for their liking.

A goal down with just over a quarter of an hour gone, Hibs fell two behind moments before half-time, Abdallah Sima and Nicolas Raskin the scorers for a Rangers team who didn’t need to hit top gear in order to establish a comfortable lead.

Sima added his second with almost 25 minutes remaining before Cyriel Dessers made it 4-0. And Hibs might have lost by even more.

Clement’s men enjoyed plenty of possession in the opening stages and, when Sima took advantage of a ricocheting ball to race clear of Paul Hanlon and Will Fish, there was no catching the attacker, who calmly finished beyond David Marshall with 16 minutes on the clock.

Although the home side looked anything but comfortable in defence, with one long Lewis Miller throw-in causing truly surprising levels of chaos that ended with Dylan Vente fluffing a decent chance at the back post, the Light Blues always carried a threat in and around the Hibs box.

When Joe Newell was robbed in that danger zone just outside the penalty area, then, the alarm bells should have been sounding. Even if the exact nature of the danger – a Raskin shot from all of 25 yards – couldn’t have been predicted, the Hibs coaching staff won’t be happy about the nature of the goal conceded.

The timing could hardly be worse for the visitors, either, with referee Don Robertson just about ready to blow for half-time.

Rangers could – and probably should – have added to their lead early in the second half, Cyriel Dessers sclaffing a great chance straight at the keeper from 10 yards and Sam Lammers hitting the post after a horrible mix-up between Paul Hanlon and Will Fish.

Their third goal was only delayed until the 65th minute, Sima finishing spectacularly after another turnover – and a loud penalty claim for handball. Dessers making if four in the closing stages merely added insult to an injurious defeat.

1 . GK David Marshall - 5/10 Beaten from a long way out for the home side’s second, he wasn’t given much help by his defence. Photo Sales

2 . RB Lewis Miller - 5/10 Given a torrid time by Abdalla Sima. Decent going forward but struggled defensively. Photo Sales

3 . CB Paul Hanlon - 5/10 Caught out for pace on occasion and never looked at ease on a trying afternoon. Photo Sales