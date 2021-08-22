How Hibs rated in Scottish Premiership draw 2-2 against Dundee

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous celebrates his goal making it 2-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Dundee and Hibernian at Dens Park, on August 22, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Here's how we make our decisions on how to grade the players. Everyone, starter and sub, begins on a rating of 6.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.
A vital performance from the towering goalkeeper who stood tall when it mattered. Series of important stops in the first half ensured Hibs stayed in it - especially the half-time header from Ashcroft.
Off ill shortly after half-time which forced Hibs into an unorthodox defence. Could have helped Boyle close Adam down for opener's supply but dependable otherwise. Booked.
Swept in the go-ahead goal but caught flat-footed at the opener. Booked.
Another caught on his heels early on which proved costly with Cummings' opener. Increasingly composed as the game wore on and used experience to see out the game.
Catalyst to the first half rally that shook Hibs into action, unlucky not to score after a burst forward but gradually faded out of the second half. Beaten for Dundee equaliser.
Tidy in possession but busied by Max Anderson and Charlie Adam throughout and the veteran showed his experience for the home side.
Afternoon didn't improve much after stumbling at the opener - midfielder looked off the pace competing with Charlie Adam, Max Anderson and pacy Paul McMullan and lost Paul McGowan for late equaliser.
Macey was immense but Boyle is still Hibs' main man. The bruises he picks up are proof of his threat. Direct and menacing at pace, he was clobbered by Ashcroft in the second half - amongst others - and deserved his goal.
Showed early signs of developing understanding with James Scott and creative in the final third when Hibs got there. Delivery for Porteous' goal proved his worth too.
Won the penalty with his pace and positioning, the winger is a dual threat to complement Boyle on the opposite side but still lacks the incisive clinical finish of his team-mate.
Thrust in with Nisbet absent and after taking time to get up to speed showed early signs of an understanding with those around him. A different element to Nisbet and DOidge, showed enough to be a useful addition and could have scored two.
Commendable shift at right-back for traditional left-back Stevenson after replacing McGinn.
Limited impact after replacing Murphy in equaliser's aftermath.
Replaced Scott late on for a pair of fresh legs but five minutes not enough to source a winner.