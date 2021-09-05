How Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet fared on his first start for Scotland

Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet in action for Scotland during the World Cup qualifier against Moldova at Hampden (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hibs striker earned his sixth cap after making five previous substitute appearances for the national side, including three at Euro 2020 during the summer.

The 24-year-old was unable to add to his international goal tally, which currently stands at one having opened his account on his debut shortly after coming off the bench in a 2-2 friendly draw with the Netherlands in June.

However, the former Dunfermline and Raith Rovers forward was heavily involved in Scotland's match-winning strike, which was scored by QPR frontman Lyndon Dykes in the 14th minute.

Nisbet showed a cool head in the box to exchange passes with Nathan Patterson, also making his first start, before the Rangers right-back's saved effort fell for Dykes to turn home from close range.

The Easter Road man should have doubled Scotland's lead midway through the first half but after receiving a pass from Dykes in space in the box, he failed to react quickly enough allowing Oleg Reabciuk to make a crucial interception for the visitors.

Nisbet, who returned after missing 2-0 trip to Denmark with a knock picked up in training, almost registered an assist on the hour mark as an delightful one-two with Billy Gilmour sent the Norwich midfielder through on goal, only for him to fire wide, summing up a night where Scotland were wasteful in the final third.

That chance came just a minute after Nisbet had collected a pass from John McGinn on the edge of the box before firing a shot straight at goalkeeper Cristian Avram.

While perhaps not at his sharpest after recent injury and illness, there were certainly enough bright moments to suggest there is more to come from Nisbet in a Scotland shirt.

His night ended on the 65-minute mark when he was replaced by Southampton's Che Adams.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said: "It is always good when your striker scores and I was hoping Kevin (Nisbet) would nick one as well.

"It doesn’t matter who scored the goal.

"It was nice to get the clean sheet and we spoke before the game about not conceding.

"If you don’t concede you have the chance to win."

