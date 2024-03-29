Hibs' first match following the international break will see them travel to Ibrox to take on Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers. The Gers currently hold a 32-point lead over their upcoming rivals.

As we look ahead to Hibs returning to action against Rangers, we've taken a look back through the archives at the last 10 meetings between these two sides. The Hibees will be hoping for their first win over the Glasgow side since 2021, when they booked their place in the League Cup final thanks to a stunning first half hat-trick from Martin Boyle.