Hibs' first match following the international break will see them travel to Ibrox to take on Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers. The Gers currently hold a 32-point lead over their upcoming rivals.
As we look ahead to Hibs returning to action against Rangers, we've taken a look back through the archives at the last 10 meetings between these two sides. The Hibees will be hoping for their first win over the Glasgow side since 2021, when they booked their place in the League Cup final thanks to a stunning first half hat-trick from Martin Boyle.
Scroll through Hibs' recent results against Rangers as we prepare for Saturday's Premiership clash.
1. Scottish Cup: 10th March 2024
John Lundstram opened up the scoring after following in James Tavernier's missed penalty. A second from Fabio Silva sandwiched Hibs' double red card nightmare. (Hibs 0-2 Rangers)
2. Scottish Premiership: 24th January 2024
Two first half goals for Rangers came from Ridvan Yilmaz and Todd Cantwell before Cyriel Dessers hammered the nail in the coffin in the 74th minute. (Hibs 0-3 Rangers)
3. Scottish Premiership: 21st October 2023
Abdallah Sima and Nicolas Raskin both scored in the first half for a 2-0 lead, before a Sima brace and a goal from Cyriel Dessers sealed the dominant performance. (Rangers 4-0 Hibs)
4. Scottish Premiership: 21st May 2023
Rangers led 3-0 thanks to James Tavernier, Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell until Hibs managed a consolation goal through Paul Hanlon in injury time. (Hibs 1-3 Rangers)